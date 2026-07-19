Planning a getaway to the hills? Himachal set for heavy monsoon rain in these areas,

After the weather department at Shimla predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in four to five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, officials in the state are on high alert.

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to activate district emergency operation centres. (PTI)

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The local India Meteorological Department (IMD) office has issued a Red Warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday, July 20, and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur again, for Tuesday, July 21.

Signs were there over the weekend.

Roads blocked

On Saturday morning, rain-induced flash floods blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road near the ITBP camp at Mastarang in the Rakchham area of Kinnaur district, causing extensive damage and soil erosion along the ravine. No loss of life has been reported so far, officials said, as per news agency PTI. Work to clear debris and restore the road is underway; the route was expected to be reopened for traffic by Sunday late evening.

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Since Saturday evening, light to heavy rain has been lashing parts of the state.

{{^usCountry}} Amid the continuous rainfall, the Pathankot-Bharmour National Highway has been shut due to landslides and debris accumulation near Batti Hatti (Kumnala) and Durgethi. A landslide also occurred near Paniyala Nala on the Chamba-Shimla highway (via Sihunta), blocking the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the continuous rainfall, the Pathankot-Bharmour National Highway has been shut due to landslides and debris accumulation near Batti Hatti (Kumnala) and Durgethi. A landslide also occurred near Paniyala Nala on the Chamba-Shimla highway (via Sihunta), blocking the road. {{/usCountry}}

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Since Saturday evening, light to heavy rain has been lashing parts of the state, with Dharamshala receiving 84.3 mm of rain, followed by Kangra 61.1 mm, Paonta Sahib 33 mm, Palampur 27.1 mm, Bhattiyat 22.2 mm and Jot 20 mm. Very heavy rains imply rainfall between 115.6 and 204.5 mm, while extremely heavy rains indicate rainfall over 204.5 mm in a day.

Measures taken

Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to activate district emergency operation centres on a 24x7 basis, identify vulnerable locations prone to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts and take preventive measures.

The commissioners have been instructed to keep Quick Response Teams (QRTs), SDRF, NDRF, Home Guards, fire services, police and ambulances in complete readiness.

Officials are also reviewing contingency plans to ensure availability of food, drinking water, medicines and essential commodities.

The public has been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs and landslide-prone slopes, and desist from attempting to cross overflowing bridges or flooded roads.

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Helpline: Authorities have asked the people to follow official advisories and contact the state emergency helpline, 1070, or the district emergency helpline, 1077, in case of any emergency.