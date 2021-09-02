Planning a weekend trip to Mussoorie? Take note of latest guidelines

The district magistrate in Dehradun has made a negative RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers who want to visit the hill station of Mussoorie. The test, according to latest guidelines, should not be more than 72 hours old.

"Testing is also being done at the borders of the district," Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said on Thursday.

In view of the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a few states, the district administration has also put a cap on the number of travellers allowed on weekends.

"In view of the standard operating procedures, the number of tourists in Mussoorie on weekends has also been restricted, only 15,000 people can visit," said Kumar.

Mussoorie is a popular tourist destination, and a lot of people from Delhi head to the hill station over the weekend since it is located at a favorable distance from the national capital.

Kumar also said the district administration has been laying emphasis on vaccination. Ninety five per cent of people have got their first vaccine dose in the age group of 45 and above and 83 per cent in the 18-44 age group.

The district administration has also made preparations for the third wave of the coronavirus, which many experts have said will hit in the month of October. Not only the oxygen storage capacity and number of ICU beds in hospitals have been increased, permission has also been given to new labs for Covid-19 testing.

"We are fully prepared with all the equipment for the third wave. We have a total number of 205 beds for paediatrics," said Dr Ashok Kumar, Head of Department and child specialist, Doon Medical College.

The police in Dehradun are summoning those who are not following social distancing or not wearing masks.

In July, Mussoorie witnessed a huge rush of tourists. Various videos on social media showed long queues of vehicles on roads leading to the popular hill station and many tourists violating social distancing norms while roaming around in the town.

