'Planted cameras to spy on us: Long trail of abuse against Chaitanyananda Saraswati in FIR

New Delhi : The Delhi Police have booked the former chairman of Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, Vasant Kunj, on charges of molesting and harassing over 17 women students, with several present and former students on Thursday alleging that he planted hidden cameras in the girls’ hostel, filmed their conversations, and later questioned them about their romantic involvements and shower routine besides making sexually explicit remarks. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, has been booked by Delhi Police.(ANI)

The accused, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Dr Parthasarthy, has been absconding since August, when the first complaint was filed. Police said he faces five FIRs covering allegations of molestation, cheating, forgery and fraud against his employer, the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

According to an FIR accessed by HT, the Peetham began probing Saraswati in July on charges of fraud when they uncovered allegations of sexual misconduct. Peetham said they later received an email from a student of the 2023 batch alleging she was molested by the chairman. A second email was received from an air force group captain citing more similar complaints.

On August 2, the Peetham council held a two-hour virtual meeting with 30 female students, who alleged that Saraswati and his associates harassed and traumatised students, most of them from poor backgrounds.

The FIR records allegations that cameras were installed in the hostel “in the guise of security,” that women were forced to accompany Saraswati on foreign trips, and that some were summoned to his private room at night. “There is a grave sense of fear… they have all been subject to various kinds of sexual atrocities,” the FIR notes.

Two former students spoke to HT, describing illegal surveillance, public humiliation, and repeated sexual remarks.

A 2018 batch student from Haryana said she was branded “characterless” before others for having a boyfriend.

“Swami used to ask girls about their shower routine. There were CCTVs near our rooms and bathrooms… He once asked me if I had sex with my boyfriend and whether I used condoms,” she said, adding that she was denied her degree and told to pay ₹15,000 to retrieve her original documents.

A 2015 graduate recalled seeing a female student run out of the chairman’s cabin in tears with her top torn. “Swami treated girls like slaves… He molested my friend, who dropped out. At least five girls left college during my time,” he said.

He further alleged that Saraswati ran a printing press inside the college, forged books under his name, sublet two floors to private firms, and threatened students who resisted his demands for donations.

DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said Saraswati remains on the run, frequently changing his appearance and avoiding electronic devices to evade arrest. “A Lookout Circular has been issued, and teams are tracing his movements,” he said.

Investigators said Saraswati not only exploited students but also misused Peetham property for profit, using the proceeds to buy luxury vehicles-- a BMW, a Range Rover, and an XUV500. They alleged he tampered with the institute’s DVR system to destroy CCTV evidence while retaining access to surveillance footage on his phone.

Police teams recently tracked his movements near Agra and Mumbai. On Thursday, they seized a BMW registered in his name.