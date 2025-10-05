Anandpur Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave a clarion call to the teachers to play a key role in perpetuating the glorious heritage of the state by making younger generations abreast about it. Play key role in perpetuating heritage of Punjab: CM Mann to teachers

Addressing a gathering during a function to commemorate World Teacher's day, he said the teachers are the nation builders and they should apprise the younger generations about the rich cultural heritage of the state.

He said teaching is not a profession but it is a mission to enlighten students.

Being the son of a teacher, Mann said, he is well aware of the fact that teachers work hard for making the future of the students.

Mann also said that 3,200 government schools have been ravaged in the recent floods, 19 colleges were ruined, 8,500 kilometers and 2,500 bridges were also destroyed.

Crops on five lakh acres were destroyed in the recent floods but Punjabis displayed exemplary valour to overcome this natural calamity.

Mann also lauded teachers for doing commendable work during the natural catastrophe and said such examples are very rare in global history.

Congratulating all the teachers for receiving awards, the CM said by honouring our teachers, we have acknowledged their role as nation builders.

In earlier times, the word Guru was used for a teacher as it comes from two Sanskrit words 'Gu" and 'Ru' .

Thus, Mann said that Guru means the one who removes darkness.

In other words, the duty of a teacher is to illuminate the minds of their students with the light of knowledge, he added.

A teacher molds the blank mind of a student to bring out doctors, engineers, and artists just as a sculptor shapes his masterpieces, Mann said.

Today, the Punjab government is honouring 71 teachers under different categories with the state teacher award for their outstanding contribution in shaping the destiny of future generations, he said.

Mann said he is glad that today, Punjab has world-class trained teachers in its government schools.

He added that 234 principals and education officers have received world-class training in Singapore, 152 head teachers have received advanced coaching at IIM Ahmedabad and 144 primary teachers have undergone special training at Turku University in Finland.

The next batch of teachers that will go to Finland for training will be in the month of November.

To enable teachers to focus on their primary duties, 1,920 campus managers have been appointed and to help the children of Punjab soar high and fulfil their dreams, an "education revolution" was launched in 2022, he said.

Mann said the state government has taken revolutionary steps in the field of education, which are now being discussed across the country.

He said that 118 'Schools of Eminence' have been established with an outlay of ₹231.74 crore so far.

These schools are seen as a remarkable beginning towards a bright future for underprivileged children, the CM added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.