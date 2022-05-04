Playing Hanuman Chalisa at mosques not one-day event, says Raj Thackeray as police round up MNS workers

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques is not a one-day affair, it will go on until the government addresses the situation according to what the Supreme Court has said about loudspeakers. This is not a religious issue at all and a social issue, which has to be understood first, the MNS chief said adding that when repeated appeals do not work, protest is the only way.

"As far as I know, there are over 1,140 mosques in Mumbai. Out of these, 135 mosques played azaan at 5am violating the guidelines. I want to ask the police what action you will be taking against these mosques. Or, actions are only to be taken against our workers," Raj Thackeray said addressing a press meeting at his residence in Mumbai.

'In Mumbai itself, over 140 MNS workers have been detained by Mumbai police for doing what administration was supposed to do," the MNS chief said adding that he and his party is not against legal loudspeakers. On the other hand, his protest is against illegal loudspeakers at temples as well. "My point is that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques. Until they are removed, we will continue our agitations. According to Supreme Court rules, the loudspeaker should not exceed 45-55 decibels which is the sound mixer-grinder in our kitchen makes," Raj Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray had earlier given the state government an ultimatum of May 3 before which he demanded all illegal loudspeakers be taken down. On May 3, the security of the state was strengthened and several MNS workers, including Raj Thackeray, were served notice. Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Raj Thackeray said he will not be responsible for what takes place in the state after his deadline May 3. However, he urged his party workers not to take to the streets on Eid. On May 4, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa in front of many mosques in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane at the time of the morning azaan.

The Hanuman Chalisa issue has served as a suitable comeback for Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra politics. On Wednesday, he posted an old video of Balasaheb Thackeray where the Shiv Sena founder can be heard saying, "If someone has any complaint about the Hindu religion, then they can come to us, and we will solve the issue. Loudspeakers will be removed from the mosques."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said no one should teach Hindutva to Shiv Sena. People do not take cognisance of people who, with the support of “pseudo Hindutvawadis”, conspire against the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut said. The Rajya Sabha MP also said there is no violation of loudspeaker guidelines in Maharashtra,

