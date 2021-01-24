'Playing important role in building self-reliant India': PM Modi greets on UP Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and vice president Venkaiha Naidu were among those who extended their greetings to Uttar Pradesh on the 71st foundation day of India's most populous state on Sunday.

"Heartiest greetings to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. This state, sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, is playing an important role in building a self-reliant India today. I wish this state continues to touch new heights leading to all-round development," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

State chief minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the state on its foundation day. "Many congratulations to the honoured 24 crore citizens of the state on 'Uttar Pradesh Day' .... Come, let us all move fast on the new journey of the development of 'New Uttar Pradesh' ... Jai Bharat-Jai Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister tweeted.

The Yogi Adityanath government had in December 2017 decided to organise Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 for the first time since the state came into being in 1950. Before this, the state used to be known as the United Provinces. Uttar Pradesh has witnessed various changes over the years. It reached its present size after the hill state of Uttarakhand was carved out of the undivided UP on November 9, 2000. It is currently one of the most populous states of India.

The state held its first election in 1920 for the legislative council, which was constituted in Lucknow in 1921. Since the governor, ministers and the secretaries to the governor had to be in Lucknow, the then governor Sir Harcourt Butler changed his headquarters from Allahabad to Lucknow. By 1935, the entire office was shifted to Lucknow.

Lucknow became the capital of the province, the name of which was further changed to United Province in April 1937. The name was further changed to Uttar Pradesh in January 1950 under the Constitution.