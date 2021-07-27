Plea against DMK, AIADMK leaders’ win: HC issues notice to EC, 3 candidates

Chennai: Hearing a batch of petitions filed challenging victories of leaders in the Tamil Nadu assembly election held on April 6, the Madras high court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India and three candidates —S Duraimurugan, minister for water resources and two AIADMK leaders— former health minister C Vijayabhaskar and S Jayakumar from Perundurai constituency..

Justice V Bharathidasan ordered a notice to senior DMK leader and minister Duraimurugan on an election petition challenging his victory from Katpadi constituency by a thin margin of 746 votes against rival AIADMK’s V Ramu. His victory has been challenged on the ground that they were in violation of the Representation of People Act and the Conduct of Election Rules. Ramu in his petition wanted to be declared as the winner on the basis of his complaint that votes polled in a particular polling station (110A) were never counted leading to the victory of Duraimurugan.

The court also ordered a notice to Vijayabhaskar who has been re-elected from Viramalai constituency polling 53.8% of the votes. The petition was filed by DMK candidate M Palaniappan who was represented by senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson. The petition sought to declare the election of Vijayabaskar as illegal and void on several grounds including distribution of cash.

The case has been posted to September 6 by which time the elected candidates have to file their responses.

GoI stance on filling AIQ seats by following reservation

After the Madras high court said that it is unacceptable that the union government would not implement Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in state-surrendered medical seats for the All India Quota (AIQ) in Tamil Nadu and asked them to file their stance, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court on Monday that the Centre is in an advanced stage on the matter. The Centre submitted that they require another week to submit their final decision. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy adjourned the matter by a week. The case pertains to a contempt petition filed by the DMK stating that the order to grant OBC reservations in the All India Quota seats in medical and dental colleges was not obeyed by the Union government. P Wilson, senior advocate appeared for the DMK.