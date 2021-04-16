Home / India News / Plea in Supreme Court to give Covid-19 vaccine to all above 18 years
Plea in Supreme Court to give Covid-19 vaccine to all above 18 years

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Rashmi Singh said that widespread vaccination of all young and working population is essential to arrest the deadly surge of the coronovirus in its second wave.
ANI | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The Central government at present is making the vaccine available only to those above the age of 45 years.(File Photo / HT)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years because of a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The plea filed by advocate Rashmi Singh said that widespread vaccination of all young and working population is essential to arrest the deadly surge of the coronavirus in its second wave.

The petition stated that the administration of the vaccine in itself takes between six to eight weeks for both the doses and hence by the time the vaccine reaches the age group of 18 years and above, the COVID-19 virus would have spread rapidly and may give rise to a situation.

The denial of vaccines to those in the age bracket of 18-45 years is arbitrary, "discriminatory and unreasonable", said the plea, adding that such denial results in infringement of right to health and right to life.

The petition highlighted that several experts, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have demanded the ramping up of COVID-19 vaccination and added that certain experts advised that India needs to administer at least 10 million doses daily to tackle the situation.

The Central government at present is making the vaccine available only to those above the age of 45 years.

