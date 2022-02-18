Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Please, don't': Kejriwal's comparison with Bhagat Singh draws flak

Punjab Congress, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir criticised Kejriwal's comment comparing himself with Bhagat Singh. 
Kejriwal on Friday responded to the allegations brought against him by his former aide Kumar Vishwas, (ANI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday compared himself to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh after coming under attack following Kumar Vishwas's explosive claims regarding Kejriwal's proximity with separatist powers.

After Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi appealed to PM Modi seeking an investigation against Kejriwal, the Delhi CM said he must be the sweetest terrorist of the world who wants to build schools and hospitals for people. Calling himself a disciple of Bhagat Singh, Kejriwal said, "The British used to fear Bhagat Singh. That is why he was called a terrorist. I am a disciple of Bhagat Singh."

The parallel drew sharp reactions from other political leaders. Former cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Bhagat Singh sacrificed his body for the country, got it cut into pieces but did not allow his country to be broken into pieces. Shameful to take his name for power."

 

Punjab Congress objected and said the comparison is a disrespect to the national hero. "We object @ArvindKejriwalcomparing himself with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Kejriwal apologised to Majithia, an infamous culprit in drug trade. He also colluded with anti-Punjab terrorists for votes. To compare himself with Shaheed Bhagat Singh is disrespect of our national hero!" it tweeted.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Kejriwal and tweeted, "Please for your politics don’t compare self to the brave man of Mother India, Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

