‘Please stop, our child is scared’: Family’s harrowing Noida cab ride on video; driver held

A husband-wife duo and their children endured a harrowing cab ride in Uttar Pradesh's Noida as the driver allegedly drove rashly for several kilometers to escape police. Despite repeated pleas from the family to stop the cab, he refused, forcing them to beg in desperation. Family pleaded with their cab driver to stop as their terrified child cried in the back seat in Noida.(X/@DCPCentralNoida)

The incident occurred when the family was travelling from Greater Noida West to New Delhi's Connaught Place. Around 10 minutes into the journey, traffic policemen signalled the taxi to stop. Instead, the driver allegedly accelerated and began driving rashly.

‘Please stop’: Family plead

In a viral video of the incident, the family can be heard frantically pleading with the driver to halt the vehicle. The man is heard saying, “I’ll talk to them, I’ll save you, I won’t let anything happen… Please stop, our child is scared.” The woman, sounding panicked, pleads, “Bhaiya please, let us alight then you continue.”

Despite their requests, the driver insisted he was “driving safely” and claimed he would be caught if he stopped. At times, the couple can be heard warning that their child was terrified and asking him to slow down so they could jump out. But nothing seemed to be working, as the driver continued driving rashly.

The family alleged that the taxi had earlier collided with another car.

Cab driver detained, vehicle seized

In a video of the incident shared by a twitter handle named, “Greater Noida West,” Noida Police confirmed that action has been taken in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, said in a statement, “In connection with the aforementioned incident, the Phase-3 police station has taken immediate action and detained the cab driver. The related vehicle has been challaned and seized. A case has been registered regarding the incident, and necessary legal action is being taken.”