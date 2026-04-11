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PLGA chief, 41 other Maoist operatives lay down arms before Telangana police

Senior CPI (Maoist) leader Sodi Kesalu and 41 commanders surrendered in Telangana, marking a significant blow to the group, which has lost organizational presence.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Senior Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader Sodi Kesalu alias Malla, who was heading the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion, along with 41 other commanders surrendered on Friday before Telangana director general of police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy, police said.

PLGA chief, 41 other Maoist operatives lay down arms before Telangana police

According to police, the group, which emerged from the Karregutta forest region along the Chhattisgarh–Telangana border five days ago, announced their decision to lay down arms after reaching Telangana police headquarters via Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, under tight security.

Kesalu, also known as Nikhil, was accompanied by Narayana, a Telangana state committee member of the CPI(Maoist), along with divisional committee members and commanders from the Bhadradri, Kothagudem and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts of the banned outfit.

The surrendered cadres handed over a substantial cache of arms, including 36 firearms, five AK-47 rifles, four SLRs, and 1,007 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, police said about 800 grams of gold were surrendered.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Reddy said the total eligible reward amount of 1.93 crore will be disbursed to all 42 surrendered cadres.

However, five active underground cadres from Telangana remain in various formations across the country outside the state, according to police. They are: Central committee members Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy and Pasanuri Narahari alias Santhosh; state committee members Jade Ratna Bai alias Sujatha and Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu, and area committee member Rangaboina Bhagya alias Rupi.

“All these five leaders are operating in other states, including Chhattisgarh. We appeal to these five leaders from Telangana to lay down arms and join the mainstream,” the DGP added

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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