PM attends DGPs’ conference; focus on tackling Maoists and cybercrime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the conference of DGPs at the UP Police headquarters, where Maoist violence, counter-terrorism challenges and cybercrime were some of the issues that figured prominently, officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the three-day conference on Friday, was also present, along with DGs of central police organisations and 350 other senior police officers. The prime minister sat through the deliberations in the entire session on Saturday, an official said.

The conference, organised by the Intelligence Bureau, is being held in a hybrid format this year, and restricted entry to select government officials were allowed. The DGPs of states and other police organisations attended the conference physically here, while the remaining invitees participated virtually from 37 different locations across the country.

Senior government officials said the PM Modi would also participate in the conference on Sunday and stay at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. They, however, remained tight-lipped over the proceedings at the conference.

The area around the state police headquarters remained under tight vigil during the PM’s stay throughout the day.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the conference of DGPs/IGs and attended such meets.

Earlier on Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference. He appreciated the role played by security forces and their sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

In his address, he laid stress on better coordination between the state police and other central agencies. He also urged the delegates for timely implementations of suggestions discussed during the conference. He emphasised the need to focus on security-related issues, including coastal security, left-wing extremism, narcotics trafficking, cyber-crime and border area management.

This year, for the first time, over 200 officers of different ranks from various states/UTs were requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated at the conference.

The conference has been organised in Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016, BSF Academy, Tekanpur (Madhya Pradesh) in 2017, Kevadiya (Gujarat) in 2018 and IISER, Pune in 2019.