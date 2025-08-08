PM, BJP chief to select NDA’s VP pick: Rijiju

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday said the coalition partners authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda to choose the candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections on September 9. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The vacancy arose after the abrupt resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

At a meeting of the NDA leaders in Parliament, Janata Dal (United) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh moved the proposal to authorise Modi and Nadda to make the selection, while Telugu Desam Party’s Ram Mohan Naidu seconded it.

The process of nomination will begin on August 21 and the election will be held on September 9.

“NDA parliamentary party leaders met today and authorized Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and BJP president Shri @JPNadda Ji to decide the candidate for the Vice President of India. It was proposed by JDU leader, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ji, seconded by Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Ji of TDP and supported by all the floor leaders of the NDA parties,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The statement by the allied leaders comes close on the heels of the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday that was addressed by the PM, who underscored the need for putting a cohesive front against the Opposition.

According to people aware of the details, the PM traced the journey of the NDA from 25 years ago, said the coalition had a long way to go, and asked the parties to work together, letting the stronger ally to lead in their respective region.

“This meeting has only endorsed what the party had informed the BJP about the process of selecting the candidate…we are going to back the candidate picked by the PM and Nadda,” said a JD(U) leader, requesting anonymity.

The meeting on Thursday was attended by Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde, TDP’s Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’s Chirag Paswan, among others.

A senior BJP leader said the party will also reach out to seek support from parties such as the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party that are not part of the INDIA bloc and have supported the BJP on key issues in the past. In the781-member electoral college that comprises members in both Houses of Parliament, the NDA holds the edge with 424 members.