PM calls for efforts to turn India global innovation centre

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the need for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation, urging state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology, even as he said the government was working with the thinking of “science-based development”.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the two-day “Centre-State Science Conclave” in Ahmedabad via video conferencing, said that unlike in western countries, the work of Indian scientists was not given due recognition in the past in the country. This turned a large section of the society indifferent towards science, he added.

The first-of-its-kind conclave aims to strengthen Centre-state coordination and collaboration mechanisms to build a robust science, technology and innovation ecosystem across the country, according to the government.

PM Modi said that since 2014, there has been a significant rise in investment in the fields of science and technology. India is going ahead with the mantra of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan”, he said. “We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this ‘amrit kaal’. We have to take our research in the fields of science and technology to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to lay emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems,” the PM said.

Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.

“In order to encourage innovation, the state governments should give emphasis on creation of more and more scientific institutions and on simplification of processes. The number of innovation labs should also be increased in the institutions of higher education in states,” he said.

Talking about the lessons that we can learn from history that will help both the Centre and the states, the Prime Minister said that if we recall the early decades of the last century, we will find how the world was undergoing a period of devastation and tragedy.

“But even in that era, whether it was about the East or the West, scientists everywhere were engaged in their great discoveries. In the West, scientists such as (Albert) Einstein, (Enrico) Fermi, Max Planck, Niels Bohr, and (Nikola) Tesla were dazzling the world with their experiments,” he said.

Recalling the names of Indian scientists such as CV Raman, Jagdish Chandra Bose, Satyendranath Bose, Meghnad Saha, and S Chandrashekhar, who were at that time bringing their new discoveries to the fore, Modi said: “We did not celebrate the work of our scientists as much as it should have been done. Due to this, a large part of our society had remained indifferent to science,” the Prime Minister said.

“When we celebrate the achievements of our scientists, science becomes a natural part of our society, it becomes part of culture. Therefore, today my first request is that we celebrate the achievements of the scientists of our country with great enthusiasm,” he said.

Modi said India’s Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 due to the efforts of the central government. There is a need to find localised solutions to issues such as affordable housing, climate-resilient crops and waste recycling, he said.

“It is important that to deal with all these challenges, every state should frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology and implement them. As governments, we should cooperate and collaborate more and more with our scientists. This will help create an environment of scientific modernity in the country,” he said.

He also called for “optimum utilisation” of scientific institutions in the states.

“There are many national-level scientific institutes and laboratories in states. So the states should take full advantage of their ability and expertise. We also have to take our science-related institutions out of silos,” he said.

“Today in every area, Indian scientists are working wonders. The inclination towards science created by celebrating every small and big achievements of Indians scientists will help us in our ‘amrit kaal’,” he added. Modi said his government is moving forward with the idea of science-based development. Since 2014, there has been a significant increase in investment in the field of science and technology, he said.

The record number of patents, innovations and emergence of startups show how fast things were changing in the country, he said. “There is inclination for science, technology and innovation in the DNA of today’s generation. They adopt technology very fast. We have to support this young generation with all our might. In India, new sectors are being created, opening up for the young generation today,” he said.

