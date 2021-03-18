PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned if a second surge of Covid-19 cases is not stopped, there could be another pan-India outbreak. The warning came at his urgent meeting with chief ministers. Here is all you need to know about the meeting and the issues raised:

• Modi said 70 districts have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases recently, and that “quick and decisive steps” were needed to revamp safety protocols

• He called for scaling up RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites.

• “This is also a test of good governance,” he said.

• This was his first such meeting after Covid-19 vaccination started in India on January 16

• Modi stressed his “treatment also, stringent protocols also” formula.

• He called for bringing the focus back on the test-trace-treat strategy by ensuring at least 70% of tests are through the RT-PCR method.

• Modi said more contacts of patients be traced, and micro-containment zones created.

• He called for the need to accelerate vaccinations, reduce wastage, and prevent the expiry of doses

• Modi highlighted the importance of protecting rural areas that have weaker health resources.

• Representatives of at least three states asked Modi to consider allowing more people to seek coronavirus doses.

• Several states sought more vaccine doses.