PM calls for quick steps to check Covid-19: Key takeaways from meeting with CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday warned if a second surge of Covid-19 cases is not stopped, there could be another pan-India outbreak. The warning came at his urgent meeting with chief ministers. Here is all you need to know about the meeting and the issues raised:
• Modi said 70 districts have logged an over 150% increase in Covid-19 cases recently, and that “quick and decisive steps” were needed to revamp safety protocols
• He called for scaling up RT-PCR testing and vaccination sites.
• “This is also a test of good governance,” he said.
• This was his first such meeting after Covid-19 vaccination started in India on January 16
• Modi stressed his “treatment also, stringent protocols also” formula.
• He called for bringing the focus back on the test-trace-treat strategy by ensuring at least 70% of tests are through the RT-PCR method.
• Modi said more contacts of patients be traced, and micro-containment zones created.
• He called for the need to accelerate vaccinations, reduce wastage, and prevent the expiry of doses
• Modi highlighted the importance of protecting rural areas that have weaker health resources.
• Representatives of at least three states asked Modi to consider allowing more people to seek coronavirus doses.
• Several states sought more vaccine doses.