Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories over the spike in COVID-19 cases, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Key sectors must be made disaster-resilient: PM Modi

  • Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:45 AM IST

The global community must review the performance of key sectors such as health and digital infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic, and come up with ways to make them more resilient in future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating an international conference on disaster resilient infrastructure, Modi cited the example of a winter storm knocking out a third of electricity generating capacity in the US state of Texas last month, and said countries making large investments in infrastructure, such as India, must ensure such investments are not at risk.

Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said. Cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system, he added.

“We must take stock of the performance of some of the key infrastructure sectors particularly health infrastructure and the digital infrastructure, that played a central role during the pandemic. What are the lessons from these sectors? And how can we make them more resilient for the future,” Modi said.

“When a bridge is lost, a telecom tower falls, power systems fail, or when a school is damaged, the loss is not just the direct damage. We should look at losses holistically....If we make our infrastructure resilient, we will reduce both direct and indirect losses and protect the livelihoods of millions,” Modi said at the conference that’s co-hosted by India and the United Kingdom.

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which is co-chaired by India and the UK, must embody the central promise of the sustainable development goals, which means “leave no one behind” and put the concerns of most vulnerable nations and communities first, Modi said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who addressed the event virtually, said he and Modi have a shared vision for a sustainable future for the global community, and he was looking forward to discussing such issues during his upcoming visit to India in April.

“If our battle with Covid-19 has taught us anything over the past year, it is that we must be ready for whatever challenges may be coming next,” he said.

Vaccine Maitri has created goodwill for India: Jaishankar

The Vaccine Maitri initiative, which has so far supplied made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to 72 countries, demonstrated the quality of the country’s products and generated great international goodwill, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

“Our reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’ has been reinforced,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh, Dec 12 (ANI): Vehicles move on a road during rain in Bhopal on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely over central India for next 5 days: IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is also very likely over the western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
In this file picture, Shashi Tharoor seen with Sunanda Pushkar at Lalit Doshi memorial Award 2009-2010 at Y.B. Chavan auditorium in Churchgate in Mumbai(HT Archive/Hemant Padalkar)
india news

Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda’s death not established

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
Asaduddin Owaisi's party put up an impressive show in Gujarat civic polls.(PTI)
india news

AIMIM prevents BJP from returning to power in Gujarat’s 2002 epicentre Godhra

By Darshan Desai, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:50 AM IST
  • The BJP won 18 seats in the 44-member Godhra Municipality, yet it could not return to power since AIMIM decided to a back a group of 17 winning independents.
The I-T department also seized an "unaccounted" cash of 50 lakh, jewellery worth 3 crore and nine luxury vehicles worth 12.5 crore
india news

I-T Department detects 400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, said in a statement that the raids were carried out on March 11 at 20 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Virudhunagar and Theni.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories over the spike in COVID-19 cases, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
india news

Key sectors must be made disaster-resilient: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:45 AM IST
  • Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said.
Travellers queue while maintaining social distancing at an entry gate at Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport which resumes operations from today in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

4 removed from flight for flouting Covid-19 norms

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Four on a flight from Jammu to New Delhi on Tuesday were deboarded after being charged as ‘disruptive’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested bringing focus back on the test-trace-treat strategy by ensuring at least 70% of tests are through the RT-PCR method among other strategies to curb spread of Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
india news

Stop 2nd surge to prevent pan-Indian outbreak: Modi

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:12 AM IST
  • CMs ask for opening vaccination drive to more people, higher supply to boost pace
CJI usually stops recommending names for appointment of judges a month before their retirement. CJI Bobde will demit office on April 23. Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde speaks during the inauguration of 'eSewa Kendra', at Tripura high court in Agartala in this file picture from December. (PTI Photo)
india news

CJI’s final push for collegium to appoint 1st SC judge in his tenure

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:09 AM IST
  • Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.
Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024.
HT Image
india news

Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Hyderabad Yanam, an assembly constituency of the Union Territory of Puducherry, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh, is witnessing an interesting battle in the ongoing elections to the 30-member assembly scheduled to be held on April 6
HT Image
india news

Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Bengaluru A Bengaluru-based non-government organisation (NGO) on Wednesday filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court, claiming the investigation in the alleged sex tape case involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi violated the provisions of the Nirbhaya Act, 2013
HT Image
india news

Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Bengaluru After spending most of his term in office fighting internal discontentment, the bypolls to three constituencies on April 17 come as a fresh opportunity to Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa to not only silence the opposition but also reestablish his image as the undisputed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
india news

Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express train ran backwards between Tanakpur-Pilibhit railway line on Wednesday evening for over 20 km, a railway official said
HT Image
india news

CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s remarks on Wednesday that the party, the head of the incumbent LDF government in the state, adopted the right approach to the Sabarimala temple row in 2018, triggered a political storm with the party’s rivals in the state pointing out that this comment, and the “regret” expressed by a state minister on the government’s response to the controversy exposed the party’s “double standards”
A worker carries boiled rice in a wheelbarrow to spread it for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata. (REUTERS)
india news

Food output to set new record this year despite pandemic

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Foodgrain production is estimated to be 303.4 mn tonne in 2020-21 — increase of 2% over last year, according to government’s estimates.
