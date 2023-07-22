PM calls on G20 nations to ensure ‘affordable, inclusive clean energy transition’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on members of G20 nations to advance a “sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive, and clean energy transition while ensuring that countries of the global south are not left behind”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter Photo)

“The world looks up to this group to advance sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive, and clean energy transitions. While doing this, our brothers and sisters in the Global South mustn’t be left behind. We must ensure low-cost finance for developing countries,” PM Modi said via a video message addressing the G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting, which is underway in Goa.

“We must find ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security, and work on diversifying supply chains. And, we must strengthen collaboration on the ‘fuels for the future’,” he added.

PM Modi also spoke of India’s commitments, as the world’s most populated and fastest growing large economy in the world to achieving its non-fossil energy goals.

“India is the most populated nation and the fastest-growing economy in the world. Yet, we are moving strongly on our climate commitments. We achieved our non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance. We have now set a higher target. We plan to achieve 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. India is also among the global leaders in solar and wind power,” PM Modi said in his address.

The PM further invited the members to join the “Green Grids Initiative – One Sun, One World, One Grid of the International Solar Alliance”

“Trans-national grid interconnections can enhance energy security. We are promoting this mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbours in this region and we are seeing encouraging results. Realising the vision of inter-connected green grids can be transforming. It will enable all of us to meet our climate goals, stimulate green investment, and create millions of green jobs,” said PM Modi.

Speaking at the inaugural of the G20 energy ministers’ meeting, Union minister for power and renewable energy R K Singh called on developed nations to help poorer nations make the transition.

“Availability of affordable energy plays a pivotal role in our policy. Developing world needs more funds for energy transition,” Singh said.

“People who do not have access to electricity are one of the greatest challenges before us to provide them affordable electricity access. The issue of the challenge of supply chain disruption is another issue we need to focus on. The importance of low-cost finance to emerging and developing countries is needed for faster energy transition. I would like to request the developed world to come forward and fund such projects. We need to cooperate, collaborate and share green technology to achieve the energy transition for the world,” he added.

The 4th G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting is being hosted by Goa on July 22.

The meeting is expected to conclude on Saturday with a joint communiqué being issued by the member countries and the invited countries that will outline the G20 members’ common commitments towards sustainable energy goals.

The meeting is a significant platform where the member nations address pressing energy issues, explore innovative solutions, and collaborate to shape the global energy landscape.

“We are immensely honoured to host the 4th G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in the vibrant state of Goa. This event represents a unique opportunity for our nation to showcase its dedication to advancing clean and sustainable energy solutions,” chief minister Pramod Sawant had said ahead of the meeting.