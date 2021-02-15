PM dedicates 6k-cr Kochi petrochemical complex to country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation on Sunday the Rs6000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands in Kochi, asserting that these projects will fuel the country’s growth.

On a brief visit to the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port; Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Limited and laid the foundation stone of Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port. Elections in the state are due in April-May this year.

Addressing a public meeting in Kochi, the PM said actions of today will shape the country’s growth trajectory in years to come. “Our people have shown that with right opportunities they can do wonders. Let’s keep working towards creating more opportunities. Together, we will create an Aatmanirbar Bharat,” he said.

The PM also hailed the support of the country’s citizens in fight against Covid-19 pandemic. “The last one -year the country faced enough challenges. Powered by 130 crore Indians, our fight against the Covid has been spirited. The whole globe is watching us now,” he said.

He further exhorted start-ups to come up with innovative projects to boost domestic tourism.

The PM also reached out to the Indian diaspora in the Gulf, particularly a large number of Keralites working there, saying that: “India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf. During my visit to some of the countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE I had meal with them and interacted to know their problems.”

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, governor Arif Mohamad Khan, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his deputy Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for external affairs V Muraleedharan also attended the meet.

Speaking at the occasion, Vijayan said, “This is a happy occasion for us Keralites. A handful of projects are coming to life in our state today. While some are being dedicated to the nation, the foundation stone is being laid for others. Both state and central government are working together in all these projects.”

Meanwhile, security agencies foiled an attempt of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, ruling CPI(M) youth wing, activists to release black balloons to protest recurring fuel price hike.

(With agency inputs)

