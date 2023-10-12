PM in Uttarakhand: Modi to perform pooja, launch multiple development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pithoragarh district Uttarakhand today where he will participate in religious ceremonies at Parvati Kund, followed by interaction with the local people and security forces. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth around ₹4200 crore.

File Photo of PM Modi with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Kedarnath.(@pushkardhami/ Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our government is committed to the welfare of the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the rapid development of the state. To give it further momentum, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many projects in Pithoragarh,” PM Modi said in a social media post on Thursday.

“There will also be an opportunity to interact with the people in Gunji village here. During this tour, we are also eagerly waiting for darshan and worship at Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Dham of spiritual importance,” he added.

Cultural troupes from Uttarakhand's Kumaon region will welcome Modi at several points of a renovated 6-km road decorated with murals and paintings as he travels from the Naini Saini airport to a public meeting venue, reported PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister is expected to arrive in the village of Jolingkong in the Pithoragarh district at 8.30am. There, he will participate in religious ceremonies at Parvati Kund, seeking blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash, a site known for its spiritual significance and natural beauty.

Around 9:30am, the prime minister is scheduled to reach Gunji village in Pithoragarh where he will interact with the locals and explore an exhibition showcasing the region's art and products. He will also take the time to meet with the dedicated personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Around noon, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, a location perched at an altitude of about 6200 feet and famous for its stone temples.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The significant part of the visit is expected to come at around 2:30 PM when the Prime Minister reaches Pithoragarh. Here, he

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will reach Pithoragarh at around 2:30 PM, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹4200 crore in sectors like rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others.

The projects that are expected to be inaugurated will include 76 rural roads and 25 bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The government will also unveil 15 new buildings for Block Development Offices (BDO) in nine districts, strengthening the administrative setup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail