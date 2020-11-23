PM inaugurates 76 multi-storeyed flats for MPs in Delhi

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (MPs) through video conference on Monday.

Eight bungalows ,which were over 80 years old, were redeveloped to construct 76 flats on Dr BD Marg in the heart of New Delhi.

In his address, Modi spoke about the high productivity of Parliament, especially Lok Sabha, since his government came to power in 2014. Calling the period historic in the nation’s development, the PM referred to a number of landmark legislations passed since.

He also said that green initiatives were incorporated in building the multi-storeyed flats. He said that accommodation for MPs was a long standing problem, adding,“decades-old problems can’t be ended by avoiding them, but by finding solutions.”

He said his government built the Ambedkar National Memorial, the idea of which had come up during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the prime minister. Similarly, he said, the new building of the Central Information Commission, the War Memorial near India Gate and the National Police Memorial, which were built by his government, had been pending for a long time.

Praising Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his stewardship of the House, the PM expressed happiness that Parliament proceedings continued even during the pandemic, with new regulations and precautionary measures. He added that both houses worked even on weekends for ensuring smooth proceedings in the monsoon session.

PM Modi said just as the age of 16-18 years is very important in one’s life, the term of the 17th Lok Sabha, which started in 2019, saw some historic decisions being taken. He expressed confidence that the next (18th) Lok Sabha will also play an important role in taking the country forward.

“Be it Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, or economic targets or many other pledges like this, we have to achieve them during this period,” he said.

A PMO statement had earlier said that the construction of these flats was completed with savings of about 14% of the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19.