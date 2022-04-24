PM launches projects, says J&K an example

Palli (Samba)

Jammu and Kashmir is presenting a new example of “democracy and determination”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he inaugurated development projects worth ₹20,000 crore in the region.

Visiting the Union territory for his first public engagement in the region since the effective nullification of Article 370 in 2019, Modi addressed gram panchayats across the country from Palli village in Samba district to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day.

“Jammu and Kashmir is presenting a new example of democracy and determination as numerous development initiatives were undertaken in the last two to three years,” he said.

During his 40-minute-long speech, in which he focused on the “rapid transformation of Jammu and Kashmir since revocation of the special status”, Modi said that the people of the erstwhile state were “deprived” of the benefits of central schemes and the Panchayati Raj system.

The abrogation of Article 370 has empowered the people of the region, he said, referring to the local body elections held in 2020. “For the first time, elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj system - Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and District Development Councils (DDCs) were held peacefully and now people are realising their dreams,” he said, thanking the people for their cooperation.

“The Panchayati Raj system being a good scheme… people felt proud about it. But people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived from the benefits of this system... until our government came to power in Delhi,” Modi said.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has directly provided funds worth ₹22,000 crore to panchayats of the Union territory for “strengthening grassroots democracy” as compared to the ₹5,000 crore allocation made under this head earlier, he said.

Over 175 central laws have become applicable in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, the PM said, adding that the biggest beneficiaries of this have been women and the poor.

“These laws have brought equality and justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially marginalised sections,” the PM said.

“Valmiki Samaj has been freed from the fetters that were put in their feet for decades. Today, sons and daughters of every community are able to fulfil their dreams. Those who did not get the benefit of reservation in Jammu and Kashmir for years, are also getting the benefit of reservation now.”

“Private investment in Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven decades was about ₹17,000 crore but in the last two years, it increased to ₹38,000 crore,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir will write a new chapter of success in the next 25 years which is the “Amrit Kaal” period of Indian Independence.

He also assured the youth of Jammu and Kashmir of his government’s commitment towards development of the region. “Trust me, I have come here to assure the youth of Kashmir that they will not suffer like their parents and grandparents did all their life,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s connectivity push, the PM said: “There was a time when an official file from Delhi used to take two-three weeks to reach here. Today, I feel happy to see that a 500KV solar power plant at Palli village has come up in just three weeks.”

“We are making attempts that all areas of Jammu and Kashmir remain connected for 12 months of the year... we are also ensuring the same for border villages under the vibrant village scheme that was announced in the recent Union Budget,” he said.

Referring to the government’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat campaign, the PM said, “When I talk about one India and best India, I mean focusing on connectivity and bridging gaps be, it of hearts, languages, customs or of resources.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated development projects worth ₹20,000 crore, including the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel and a 500KV solar power plant at Palli, besides laying the foundation stones of the 850mw Ratle and 540mw Kwar hydel projects on River Chenab, and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, among others.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Jitendra Singh and Kapil Moreshwar Patil, and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jugal Kishore were also present at the event which was attended by over 100,000 people, including 30,000 panchayat members.

A heavy security blanket was put in place for the PM’s first public rally in the region since 2019.

The visit followed an encounter near the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu on Friday, in which two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed along with an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force. Ten security personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

