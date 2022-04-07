PM meets some opposition leaders after parliament budget session adjourned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior opposition leaders, including National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Thursday after the budget session of parliament was adjourned sine die after ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over price rise. Photos shared by ANI showed the prime minister seated and chatting with Farooq Abdullah and Mulayam Yadav, with defence minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also present.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned without the customary closing remarks by the chairman after the Shiv Sena and other opposition parties created a ruckus over an increase in prices of essential goods, including fuel, and alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi led the protest as they tried to raise the issue of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for allegedly siphoning donations collected for saving INS Vikrant. Earlier today Mumbai Police filed a case against Somaiya and his son Neil.

MPs from the Congress, which is allied with the ruling Sena in Maharashtra, supported the protests, noting that debates on surging prices of essential goods had not been allowed in the entire session.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu sought to restore order but could not do so; "You can raise tomorrow, day after tomorrow… anywhere you like… but not here (in the House)," he was quoted by PTI.

Shortly before the Lok Sabha was also adjourned sine die.

The budget session of parliament began January 31.

The first half ended February 11 after the presentation of the union budget. The second half began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.

With input from ANI, PTI