PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ‘recent regional developments’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday discussed regional developments and agreed that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the world, while stressing on the importance of the international community standing together against such forces.

Their discussion comes amid the developments in Afghanistan, with the Taliban taking over the country and America withdrawing its troops.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the UAE's support for the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic, and also conveyed best wishes for Expo-2020 to be held in Dubai from October 1, 2021, it said.

"Had a very useful telecon with His Highness @MohamedBinZayed. Reviewed progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership and discussed recent regional developments," Modi tweeted.

Both leaders discussed regional issues of common concern, the PMO said.

They agreed that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the world and stressed the importance of the international community standing together against such forces, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON