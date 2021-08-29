PM Modi addresses nation on 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme. Watch live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. This is the 80th episode of the monthly broadcast, which is held on the last Sunday of every month. Urging citizens of the nation to tune in, the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat."

The 80th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister had asked Indians to salute the heroes of the Kargil War and read thrilling stories related to India's epic win at the battle. Noting that 75% of the citizens who send their feedback and suggestions to the Prime Minister about Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35, he said that the programme reflects "the view of the youth of India".

