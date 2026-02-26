PM Modi among rare world leaders to receive top honours from Israel and Palestine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became a part of a select group of world leaders who have received top state honours from both Israel and Palestine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conferred with 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Wednesday. (AFP)

The prime minister is on a two-day state visit to Israel, his second trip to the country in his 10-year tenure in India's top office. His last visit to Israel was in 2017.

Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, being welcomed by the country's legislators with 'Modi, Modi' chants and roaring applause on Wednesday.

Following his address in the Israeli Parliament, the PM was conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal', the highest honour of the Knesset. PM Modi is also the world leader to receive this medal.

PM Modi was honoured with the medal in recognition of his exceptional contribution through personal leadership to strengthen the ties between India and Israel.

The prime minister expressed 'deep honour' upon being conferred the medal, saying in a post on X that he accepts it "with humility and gratitude".

"This honour is not a tribute to an individual, but to the enduring friendship between India and Israel. It reflects the shared values that guide our two nations," he added.

Highest Palestinian honour In 2018, PM Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is considered the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

The Grand Collar is awarded to foreign dignitaries of the highest ranks, such as Kings, Heads of State/Government, and persons of similar ranks.

PM Modi received the honour during his first visit to Palestine, marking the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas had said at the time it was a good opportunity to express to PM Modi "how much respect and how high a standing you personally have through your wise and creative and brave leadership and in establishing peace and stability foundations in our region and the world".

In recognition of PM Modi's contributions, Abbas said, Palestine decorated the Indian leader with the "highest order of honour" in the country, LiveMint earlier reported.

PM Modi had expressed gratitude over the honour and said it was a matter of pride for India, adding that it also reflected the friendship between India and Palestine.

PM Modi addresses Israeli Parliament PM Modi received a standing ovation during his speech in the Knesset.

In his speech, the prime minister hailed Israel's resolve, courage and achievements. "Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said.

PM Modi said that he was born on the same day that Israel was formally recognised by India. He stated that addressing the Knesset was a "privilege and honour", adding that he was not only speaking in the Israeli Parliament as the Indian PM, but "also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another".

He condoled the deaths in Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, condemning it as "barbaric". PM Modi said in his address, "We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond."

He referred to India's confrontation with terrorism, recalling the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. "Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," PM Modi added.

The prime minister further backed the Gaza peace initiative, saying it held a promise for "durable peace in the region". He added, "India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability."

PM Modi informed the Knesset that the Indian Parliament has set up a Parliamentary Friendship Group for Israel. "I invite you all to visit India and look forward to having more exchanges between our Members of Parliament," he added.

(with ANI inputs)