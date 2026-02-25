PM Modi says 'was born on the day India formally recognised Israel'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Knesset, underscoring the strength of India-Israel relations and noting a personal coincidence, saying he “was born on the day India formally recognised Israel.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Wednesday. AP/PTI (AP)

"Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950," he added.

"I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond," PM Modi said.

He also discussed 26/11 Mumbai attacks and ‘no double standards' policy towards terrorism.

"India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards. Terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That's why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he added.

Netanyahu welcomed Modi to Knesset Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi ahead of the address, describing him as “a close friend of Israel, a strong advocate of the India-Israel partnership, and a prominent leader on the global stage.”

During his visit to the Israeli Parliament, Modi also laid a wreath and paid floral tributes.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi greeted a group of children waving Indian and Israeli flags. He also interacted with the youngsters, with several of them taking selfies with him.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Israel.