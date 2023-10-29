PM Modi announces launch of nationwide platform ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ on 31 October

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nationwide ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform - a new autonomous body for youth and youth-led development, will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Underlining how youths can play active roles in nation-building through this platform Modi appealed to the youth to register on MYBharat.Gov.in.

Addressing the nation on Sunday in the 106th episode of his monthly flagship radio show Mann Ki Baat, the PM said the foundation of nationwide platform is being laid on 31st October on the birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb.

“MYBharat will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events. This is a unique effort to integrate the youth power of India in building a developed India. Mera Yuva Bharat’s website My Bharat is also about to be launched,” the PM said.

The development comes a week after the Union cabinet, about a fortnight ago, had announced that the government would set up a platform aimed at developing leadership skills among youth to make them social innovators and leaders in the communities while noting that youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years could avail the benefits of the platform, that would strive towards youth and youth-led development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PM also recalled Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary on 31 October, while paying his ‘heartfelt tribute’.

Ahead of the Diwali festival, PM Modi reiterated his pitch for being ‘vocal for local’. “Like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be ‘vocal for local’ and let us together fulfil that dream, of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, adding India is becoming the biggest manufacturing hub of the world.

While sharing the work of writer Sivasankari, who was recently conferred with the Saraswati Samman by the KK Birla Foundation, for the year 2022 for her memoir written in Tamil– Surya Vamsam, the PM highlighted one more project by the writer namely ‘Knit India, through literature’, which involves intense sourcing, research and translations of literature from 18 Indian languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON