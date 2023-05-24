'Albanese assured me...': PM Modi talks tough on vandalism of temples in Australia

Prime minister Narendra Modi - who is on a three-day visit to Australia - has red-flagged the vandalism of Hindu temples in that country and said his counterpart, Anthony Albanese had vowed 'strict action' against those guilty.

Prime minister Narendra Modi (right) and Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese ahead of a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

"PM Anthony Albanese and I have, in the past, discussed the issue of attack on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today also," prime minister Modi told reporters this morning.

"We will not accept any elements that harm friendly and warm ties between India (and) Australia... PM Albanese assured me once again today he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also," he said.

Responding to questions ahout that promise, Albanese said 'extreme actions' against religious structures and places of worship would not be tolerated.

"I gave him (prime minister Modi) the assurance Australia is a country that respects people's faith... that we don't tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks we have seen on religious temples, be they Hindu temples, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia," Albanese told reporters.

"We will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible faces the full force of the law. We are a tolerant, multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this..."

Temples vandalised in Australia

In March, when the Australian PM was visiting India, he stressed his government would not take attacks on any religious building lightly.

Back then Modi, speaking at an exchange of agreements with Albanese, said frequent incidents of vandalism and abuse of Hindu temples had left Indians and that he had been assured by Albanese of protection of the Indian diaspora.

That was the month a major Hindu temple in Brisbane - the Sree Laxmi Narayan Temple - was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters.

In January two other instances were reported - the Sri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was painted with anti-Hindu graffiti and another temple in Mill Park was defaced with both anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

PM Modi at Sydney event

The prime minister, addressing diaspora in the city, said a new consulate would be opened in Brisbane, fulfilling a long-standing demand of Indians in that city.

India has a high commission in national capital Canberra. There are consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, but only an honorary consulate in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, at the same event Albanese called Modi 'the boss' - a reference to Bruce Springsteen - and said even the legendary rock musician couldn't draw crowds as large as the Indian prime minister does.

PM Modi is in Sydney as part of the third and final leg of a three-nation visit that included a trip another island nation - Papua New Guinea.

With input from ANI

