PM Modi arrives in Delhi after Italy, UK visit
india news

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after Italy, UK visit

Later today, Prime Minister Modi will hold a virtual interaction with officials from 40 districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage.
PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:44 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his official five-day visit to Italy, the city-state of Vatican, and the United Kingdom, for which he left India on October 29. This was his third visit to foreign shores during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; he was in Bangladesh in March this year, and in the United States in September.

 

During this latest tour, Italian capital Rome was PM Modi's first destination, followed by Vatican City and Glasgow (UK), respectively. In Rome, the Prime Minister attended the G20 summit, besides holding a bilateral meeting with the host and Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. In Vatican City, which is surrounded by Rome, he met Pope Francis and extended invitation to him to visit India.

Finally, in Scotland's largest city of Glasgow, PM Modi attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). He also met world leaders such as his UK and Australian counterparts, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, among others. US billionaire Bill Gates, too, called on PM Modi.

 

At 12 noon today, the Prime Minister will hold a virtual interaction with officials from more than 40 districts where the coverage of the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has been extremely low, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). A number of chief ministers are also likely to attend the meeting.

