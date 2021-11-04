Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J&K: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, pays tribute to martyrs
J&K: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, pays tribute to martyrs

It is an annual tradition of the Prime Minister, ever since he assumed office in 2014, to travel to the frontiers of India's border points on Diwali each year to bring some joy to the lives of the armed forces personnel posted at some of the remotest security check posts.
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu's Nowshera on Wednesday morning to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. It is an annual tradition of the Prime Minister, ever since he assumed office in 2014, to travel to the frontiers of India's border points on Diwali each year to bring some joy to the lives of the armed forces personnel posted at some of the remotest security check posts.

The Prime Minister also paid his tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), where Modi is visiting this time, is located along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district. The Prime Minister had last visited this sector in 2019 when he celebrated Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army.

The ANI news agency reported, citing footage from Doordarshan, that Prime Minister Modi left for Jammu's Nowshera very early in the morning, with minimal security arrangements and almost no traffic restrictions on the route in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings to his fellow countrymen on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali, the Prime Minister hoped that the auspicious occasion brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to the lives of his fellow citizens.

“Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” the Prime Minister posted in Hindi from his official handle on Twitter on Thursday. “I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

As India celebrates Diwali on Thursday with the country gradually normalising to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, most studies show a high prevalence of Covid antibodies among people, with more than a billion doses of vaccines having been administered. High-frequency indices on the economy and mobility are also looking up, making the projections for Diwali this year a lot better than that of the last year. However, experts still advise caution, rightly so, as 248 million cases and 5 million (accounted) deaths across the world so far tell us that it will be dangerous to lower the guard against the viral disease.

 

