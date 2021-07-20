Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi asks BJP MP’s to counter Opposition claims of poor Covid prep

Addressing a parliamentary party meeting, the PM said the party leaders should be prepared to face the anticipated third wave of the pandemic and ensure more boots on the ground
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to ensure that they are quick to counter the Opposition’s allegations of the government’s lackluster Covid response and the availability of vaccines in the country.

Addressing a parliamentary party meeting, the PM said the party leaders should be prepared to face the anticipated third wave of the pandemic and ensure more boots on the ground. A party leader said the PM asked the MPs to ensure that the vaccination drive in their respective constituencies is carried out without glitches.

The PM also attacked the Opposition by pointing out that in Delhi alone, nearly 20% frontline workers are not vaccinated so far.

He also told his party colleagues that a deliberate attempt is being made to crate a negative atmosphere in the country.

The PM is learnt to have targeted the Congress by commenting that it has not been able to come out of the coma of how the BJP has come this far. The opposition has been slamming the government for its lack of preparedness for the second wave of the pandemic. They have also demanded a statement in Parliament on the issue.

PM Modi is likely to address the floor of both the Houses on the pandemic at 6pm on Tuesday.

