Home / India News / PM Modi at NASSCOM: Aspirations of 130 crore Indians push us to move faster
india news

PM Modi at NASSCOM: Aspirations of 130 crore Indians push us to move faster

PM Modi was addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses while laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said aspirations of 130 crore Indians push the government to move faster.

PM Modi was addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing.

Addressing the IT industry, the prime minister said, "Looking at the image India's technology has today globally, the country pins its hopes on you. A lot of aspirations ride on you."

"You've ensured that our technology becomes as indigenous as possible. Your solutions, too, should now have a Make For India mark," PM Modi said.

Lauding the sector's contribution during coronavirus disease outbreak, PM Modi said, "At a time when every sector was affected due to Corona, you achieved a 2% growth. It's commendable if India's IT industry adds 4 billion dollars to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast."

National Digital Communication Policy an attempt to make India a global digital product hub, PM Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP