Thu, Dec 25, 2025
PM Modi attends morning service at Delhi cathedral, extends wishes on Christmas: Watch

ANI |
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 10:27 am IST

PM's message underlined the enduring values of love, service and brotherhood associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi along with a large congregation of members from the Christian community. The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the Prime Minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

Earlier, Modi extended warm Christmas greetings to the people on Thursday, wishing peace, compassion and hope on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society."

PM's message underlined the enduring values of love, service and brotherhood associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ, and their relevance in fostering social harmony and mutual respect.

Cities across the nation have been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as people immerse themselves in the festive joy of Christmas.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes by sharing a post on X.

In her post, she wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community. Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in society. Let us resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony".

The market storefronts have been decorated with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, frills, decorative wreaths, glowing stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is buzzing with a great sense of festive spirit and shared merriment as everybody prepares for the holidays ahead.

