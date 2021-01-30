IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti on Bapu's death anniversary
india news

PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti on Bapu's death anniversary

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Bapu's ideals continue to motivate millions.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing parikrama at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of Martyrs Day, at Rajghat, in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday attended a prayer meeting organised on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Bapu's ideals continue to motivate millions.

"Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also went to Raj Ghat, Gandhi's memorial in the national capital, to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

January 30, the day he was shot dead in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. is marked as Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. India also observes this day as Martyrs' Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahatma gandhi martyrs day narendra modi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP