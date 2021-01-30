Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday attended a prayer meeting organised on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Bapu's ideals continue to motivate millions.

"Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also went to Raj Ghat, Gandhi's memorial in the national capital, to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

January 30, the day he was shot dead in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. is marked as Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. India also observes this day as Martyrs' Day.