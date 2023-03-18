Modi, Bangladesh's Hasina launch first cross-border energy pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated the first cross-border energy pipeline via video-conference. The first cross-border friendship pipeline has been built at an estimated cost of ₹377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approximately ₹285 crore, has been borne by the government of India under grant assistance.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the inauguration of friendship pipeline has started a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations.

“In last few years, under the able leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we've been able to contribute to this development journey of Bangladesh,” he said.

With a capacity to transport one million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) of high-speed diesel, the pipeline will supply high speed diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

"The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries," the ministry of external affair said in a statement.

