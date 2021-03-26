Home / India News / PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Bangladesh from today
india news

PM Modi begins 2-day visit to Bangladesh from today

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:35 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his visit to Bangladesh this week, his first foreign trip after the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, will serve to underline India’s support for the neighbouring country’s economic and developmental achievements.

In a statement issued a day ahead of his two-day visit to the country, Modi said he was happy that his first foreign visit ever since the outbreak of the pandemic will be to “our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties”.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Hasina to participate in the neighbouring country’s National Day celebrations on March 26.

“My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements,” he said. “I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against Covid-19,” he added. Modi said he was looking forward to participating in the National Day celebrations, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LIVE: Brazil records over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 12.3 million

60-hr lockdown announced in Maha’s Wardha from March 27 after Covid spike

Fast-track court begins trial five years after Akhlaq’s murder

Genome analysis for reinfection cases in capital

On Monday, India announced that the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 would be conferred on the Bangladeshi leader for his “immense and unparalleled contribution” in “inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh”. “Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions,” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi bangladesh government
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP