PM Modi begins Greece visit by paying tribute to Tomb of unknown soldier. Watch

Aug 25, 2023 01:32 PM IST

After his arrival at the ancient city, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began his engagements in Greece by paying tribute to the Tomb of unknown soldiers in Athens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece, Friday.(AP)
He was then accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

A packed day of engagements lie ahead in Athens for Modi. He will meet the Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece during his day-long visit.

