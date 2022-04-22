PM Modi, Boris Johnson hold talks to enhance India-UK bilateral ties

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson held talks in Delhi on Friday, the second day of the British prime minsiter's India visit. “They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and (the) UK,” a statement by the PM's office said.

"The meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @BorisJohnson of UK gets underway. Leaders to review progress in our bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (sic)" external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi welcomed the UK counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," Johnson had said.

Realising full potenties of the econonomic ties between the two countries, boosting investments, the Ukraine war and other global issues were also believed to be at the focus of the discussions.

Earlier this prime minister wrote on Twitter: Wonderful to see you, my friend PM @BorisJohnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today. "

This was in response to the UK PM's post: “Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi. From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic.”

