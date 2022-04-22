PM Modi's welcome tweet for Boris Johnson: 'Wonderful to see you, my friend'

Shortly after he received his British counterpart in Delhi on Friday morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a photo of both the world leaders together as he extended a warm welcome to Boris Johnson. "Wonderful to see you, my friend PM @BorisJohnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today. (sic)," PM Modi wrote.

He was responding to a post - tweeted earlier in the day - by Johnson that insisted that the India-UK ties were key at a time when the threat from the autocratic states was rising. “Looking forward to meeting with my friend @NarendraModi today in New Delhi."

Wonderful to see you, my friend PM @BorisJohnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today. https://t.co/6gUxR1PwPH pic.twitter.com/z6Ufv8zgAb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2022

From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states. (sic).” he had said.

The British PM’s visit to Delhi comes a day after he was in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat where he went to Mahatma Gandhi’s iconic Sabarmati Ashram, met chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and also business tycoon Gautam Adani.

11,000 new jobs created through huge new UK-India trade and investment deals, more than £1 billion in new investments and export deals and discussions on climate change and the Ukraine war are at the heart of the Johnson visit.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gautam Adani - hailing the UK PM - said: “Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat (sic).”

