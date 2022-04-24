PM Modi calls for 'cashless day out'; hails expanding footprints of digital payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the “incredible expansion” of India's online transaction footprints in his latest edition of the monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. He also asked his listeners to experiment with a "cashless day out" by using only digital mode for payments.

The prime minister said digital transactions worth ₹20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

"Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said, on 'Mann Ki Baat.' The Prime Minister also said that small online payments are helping build a big digital economy in India. Further, many new fintech start-ups are coming up, he underlined.

He also lauded the increasing number of online payments and noted, "now, digital transactions worth ₹20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country." "In March, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions even reached ₹10 lakh crore," he added.

This was not only increasing facilities in the country but also encouraging an environment of honesty, the prime minister said.

Unified Payments Interface is an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India facilitating inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions.

'Mann Ki Baat' is a monthly radio programme in which he talks about new topics in every episode. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on state-run All India Radio and Doordarshan television channel.

Mann Ki Baat is also streamed live on all of PM Modi's social media platforms, as well as of PMO's.

