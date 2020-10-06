e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi calls for use of AI in health, farm sectors

PM Modi calls for use of AI in health, farm sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for development of innovative ways to use artificial intelligence in various sectors in the country.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 04:13 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for development of innovative ways to use artificial intelligence in various sectors in the country.

“AI will play a major role in empowering agriculture, health and creating urban infrastructure such as reducing traffic jams,” Modi said, speaking at a five-day conclave, Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment, organised by the ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY).

“We can use it for better disaster management and monitoring climate change. We have several languages and dialects and can use AI to bridge the language barriers,” he said.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors,” he said.

Addressing the conclave, Union minister for information and technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that technology has helped improve governance in India. “We have e-hospitals, digital markets for farm produce, digital literacy and nearly 17.2 billion was transferred using the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. 10.6 million farmers use e-markets to sell farm produce...we welcome AI because it has enormous potential to generate development and equity.”

(With agency inputs)
tags
top news
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
Fields on fire: 1,200 cases of stubble burning in 2 weeks in Punjab
Extradition ‘stalled’; Vijay Mallya seeks asylum?
Extradition ‘stalled’; Vijay Mallya seeks asylum?
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In