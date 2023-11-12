PM Modi calls on President, Vice President to extend Diwali wishes
PTI |
The prime minister also shared pictures of his meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately and exchanged greetings on Diwali.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes.” He also shared a picture of his meeting with the president.
PM Modi also called on Vice President Dhankhar.
“Met Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and wished him a happy Diwali,” the Prime Minister said on X after his meeting with Dhankhar.
