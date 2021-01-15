PM Modi calls Shripad Naik, enquires about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Union minister Shripad Naik who is currently recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital and enquired about his health.

"PM Narendra Modi called Union Minister Shripad Naik who is currently recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital today morning and enquired about his health," said Suraj Naik, OSD to the union minister, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited Naik on at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after getting injured in a road accident.

Naidu arrived at the GMCH near here at 10.20 am and met Naik. He also held an informal meeting with GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar and other doctors treating the 68-year-old minister for AYUSH and defence.

"Doctors also informed that Naik was out of danger and that his vital parameters were normal," Naidu tweeted.

Naik was admitted to the GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCH on Thursday eveninghad said the health condition of Naik has been improving.

A team of of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment given to Naik.

(With inputs from agencies)