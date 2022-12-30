Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video: PM Modi carries mortal remains of his mother

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away early Friday morning at the hospital where she was receiving treatment for age-related complications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi.
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 99. After paying his last respects to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence, PM Modi carried the mortal remains to take the body to crematorium.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed about her mother's demise through social media as he paid fond tributes. The prime minister said that he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values. PM Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital," the medical bulletin said.

Tributes started pouring in from across the country as soon as the news regarding Heeraben Modi's demise broke. Politicians and celebrities took to social media to pay their condoloences to Prime Minister Modi and his family

Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

