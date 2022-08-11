PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff. Watch

Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls today at his residence in New Delhi. The girls who tied Rakhi on PM Modi's wrist were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, and others working at the Prime Minister's Office in the South Block at Raisina Hill.

In a video shared by the PMO, the prime minister can be seen sitting on a chair as the girls present in a hall tie Rakhi on his wrist.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.

“A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters...” tweeted PM Modi along with photos of the celebration.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan.

“Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” he tweeted.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent Rakhi praying for his good health and long life and wished him for the 2024 general election.

Qamar told news agency ANI that she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time.

"I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," she added.

