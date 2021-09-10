Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid, vaccines as festival season begins
india news

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid, vaccines as festival season begins

Amid the threats and apprehension of a third wave of the pandemic, India has achieved landmark vaccination exceeding 72.37 crore people, as of Friday morning.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 06:01 PM IST
PM Modi held a meeting to review Covid-19 situation and the pace of vaccination. 

With the festival season beginning with muted Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the present Covid-19 situation and the status of vaccination. Amid the threats and apprehension of a third wave of the pandemic, India has achieved landmark vaccination exceeding 72.37 crore people, as of Friday morning. The Covid situation is also under control with the weekly positivity rate coming to 2.31 per cent.

According to health ministry data, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 18 per cent have received both doses. 

Kerala and Maharashtra continue to add the maximum number of daily Covid cases. At least 35 districts in India are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent and 30 districts are between five to 10 per cent, health ministry data revealed.

Punjab to send unvaccinated govt employees on compulsory leave after September 15

Mass gathering and travel are to be discouraged as even after vaccination, people are at the risk of contracting the infection since the vaccine is not a preventive vaccine.

Ahead of the festive season, the health ministry on Thursday said celebrations have to be low key. "This will give us an opportunity to celebrate festivals in a bigger way next year," Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

RELATED STORIES

"These vaccines are disease-modifying and not disease-preventing. So, breakthrough infections will occur even after vaccination. That is why we recommend continued use of masks and following Covid-appropriate behaviour. It is very important to continue using masks even after vaccination," Dr Bhargava said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pm modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Against 1 particular person': BJP's candidate on her fight in Bhabhnipur

Chhattisgarh govt yet to take action on submissions by Sarkeguda judicial panel

Digvijaya Singh equates RSS with Taliban, Union minister gives back

Andhra govt to float portal to sell online movie tickets; producers remain sceptical
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP