PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid, vaccines as festival season begins

With the festival season beginning with muted Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the present Covid-19 situation and the status of vaccination. Amid the threats and apprehension of a third wave of the pandemic, India has achieved landmark vaccination exceeding 72.37 crore people, as of Friday morning. The Covid situation is also under control with the weekly positivity rate coming to 2.31 per cent.

According to health ministry data, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 18 per cent have received both doses.

Kerala and Maharashtra continue to add the maximum number of daily Covid cases. At least 35 districts in India are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent and 30 districts are between five to 10 per cent, health ministry data revealed.

Punjab to send unvaccinated govt employees on compulsory leave after September 15

Mass gathering and travel are to be discouraged as even after vaccination, people are at the risk of contracting the infection since the vaccine is not a preventive vaccine.

Ahead of the festive season, the health ministry on Thursday said celebrations have to be low key. "This will give us an opportunity to celebrate festivals in a bigger way next year," Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

"These vaccines are disease-modifying and not disease-preventing. So, breakthrough infections will occur even after vaccination. That is why we recommend continued use of masks and following Covid-appropriate behaviour. It is very important to continue using masks even after vaccination," Dr Bhargava said.