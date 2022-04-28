PM Modi cites NE border deals, AFSPA removal to laud ‘double-engine’ govts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about the benefits of a ‘double-engine' government (a frequently used term by the BJP leadership to refer to states where it is in power, besides ruling at the Centre) while referring to the several peace initiatives being taken up in the northeast.

Modi, who laid the foundation for several healthcare and education-related projects in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, the recent removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from 23 districts in Assam and other areas in the region was a result of an improving law and order.

Modi said in the states where there was a ‘double-engine’ government, work was being done with the spirit of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas”.

“With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also,” he said while addressing an event, titled 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

“Last year, several organisations from Karbi Anglong joined the resolve for peace and development. The Bodo Accord opened new doors for lasting peace in 2020,” he added.

Modi also laid the foundation of a veterinary college in Diphu, a degree college in West Karbi Anglong and agricultural college in Kolonga. He was accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

