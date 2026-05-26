PM Modi completes 12 years in office; BJP, Union ministers hail his leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 12 years in office on Tuesday with the ruling BJP and its top leaders hailing his tenure as India's return to self-confidence and cultural renaissance. BJP president Nitin Nabin described the prime minister's tenure as "12 glorious years of 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'" (attainment through resolve). (PTI)

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India's Prime Minister with landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and again became the prime minister for the 3rd time in 2024.

BJP president Nitin Nabin hailed Modi's leadership, saying the era that began on May 26, 2014, represents not merely a change of government, but a historic moment marking the nation's regained self-confidence and cultural renaissance.

In a post on X in Hindi, Nabin said the Modi government, guided by the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas' and the principle of 'Antyodaya', has ensured that policies moved beyond paperwork to become instruments of transformation for every citizen.

He described the prime minister's tenure as "12 glorious years of 'Sankalp Se Siddhi'" (attainment through resolve).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said May 26, 2014 marked the beginning of a new chapter in India's civilisational and developmental journey.

"The day Shri @narendramodi took oath as India's Prime Minister, India witnessed a decisive shift in governance, vision, leadership, and national resolve," he said in a post on 'X'.

Singh said the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' has not remained merely a slogan, but has reflected in governance and policy at every level.

He said today, India stands stronger, prouder and more self-confident than ever before.

"A 'Pradhan-Sevak', in the truest sense, Modi Ji has dedicated every moment of his life to the service of Maa Bharati and her people. His tireless commitment, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion towards the nation continue to inspire millions. I pray to the Almighty for his good health, long life and continued service to the nation," he said.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said a defining moment that reshaped India's destiny-May 26, 2014 will always be remembered as the dawn of a new era under PM Modi.

He said in the years since, governance in India has undergone a fundamental transformation-marked by clarity of vision, decisive leadership, and an unwavering commitment to national progress.

From accelerating economic growth and expanding world-class infrastructure to advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat and leading a digital revolution, the pace and scale of change have been remarkable, he said.

"A true Pradhan-Sevak, PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji continues to dedicate himself tirelessly to Maa Bharati. I pray for his good health and continued service to the nation," he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Modi as a "visionary" devoted to the nation, saying he has seen him live "every moment" for the country during their 35-year association.

Speaking at the launch of his book "Apnapan", chronicling his long association with Modi, Chouhan said the PM's commitment to national development and his emotional connect with people have deeply influenced him.

"Sometimes in life you get the opportunity to work with a person whom the world calls a leader, but who in reality is a seeker and a simple human being. Narendra Modi is such a person," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on this day in 2014, Modi took oath to serve as 'Pradhan Sevak'.

"Tirelessly serving Maa Bharati through the pandemic or the Hormuz crisis, focusing only on improving the lives of Indians. With selfless dedication our government is bringing in transparency in governance," she said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said May 26, 2014 marked the beginning of a new India as PM Modi took oath with a vision of decisive leadership, development and national transformation.

"Under his leadership, the nation has witnessed remarkable progress in infrastructure, digital growth, welfare, national security & global stature. A true Pradhan Sevak whose unwavering dedication to Maa Bharati continues to inspire millions," he said.

In a series of posts on 'X', the BJP said on this very day in 2014, Modi took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, marking the beginning of a new era.

"This journey, which began with a historic electoral victory, is today propelling the world's largest democracy forward with renewed energy and momentum. A remarkable leadership journey shaping the future of the nation!" it said.

The ruling party said over the past 12 years, PM Modi has dedicated every moment to serving 140 crore fellow citizens, making this resolve the guiding principle of his life.