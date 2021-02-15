PM Modi condoles death of 16 labourers in 'heart-wrenching' truck accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured.
"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
As many as 16 people lost their lives, and five others were injured after after the truck in which they were travelling overturned in Jalgaon district on Sunday night.
All 16 who were killed in the accident were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district and were travelling in a papaya-laden truck.
