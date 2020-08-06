e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital

PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital

PM Modi said he has spoken to chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Governor regarding the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. At least eight patients have been killed in the accident.

“Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” the prime minister tweeted.

The prime minister said he has spoken to chief minister Vijay Rupani and state Governor regarding the situation and assured all possible assistance to the affected.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. R. 50,000 as compensation will be given to those injured in the accident.

